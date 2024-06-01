Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has expressed the team’s readiness and determination to secure wins in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana will be hosted in Bamako at the Stade du 26 Mars before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.

Speaking after a training session at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Semenyo stated, “We are ready to take the challenge, we are ready to get two wins. I think we have a good team.

“We just need to win at the end of the day, so we are going to train hard this week and win the first game and hopefully the second,” he added.

The Black Stars are eager to return to their winning form following an inconsistent start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, where they currently hold the fourth position.

Their campaign began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi, but they then suffered a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in Moroni.

Securing victories in these matches is crucial for the Black Stars to bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.