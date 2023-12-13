In a significant move to fortify the implementation of Ghana’s Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Information Ministry has undertaken a comprehensive research initiative.

The commitment to transparency and accountability was underscored by sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, during a Public Forum held on December 13, 2023.

The research, commissioned by the Ministry in 2022, delves into the intricate processes leading to the passage, implementation, and enforcement of the RTI Act.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah highlighted key findings, shedding light on challenges faced during the implementation process.

Notable hurdles identified include resource constraints, institutional cultural barriers, and delays in passing a Legislative Instrument.

The study relied on in-depth interviews and secondary data to provide insights into Ghana’s transformative journey with the RTI Act.

The Ofoase Ayeribi MP commended the collaborative efforts of policymakers, civil society, and citizens that led to the law’s passage in 2019, establishing an unparalleled framework for transparency and access to information.

The Public Forum served as a crucial platform for stakeholders to share insights and renew their commitment to the RTI in Ghana.

Among the attendees were the Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, and Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama, Director of the Access to Information Division.

Yaw Sarpong Boateng expressed excitement about the progress of the RTI Act, acknowledging challenges while emphasising the need for continued efforts to ensure widespread public benefit.

The stakeholders stressed collaboration, structured approaches, and committed leadership as integral elements for the continued success of the RTI law.

This research initiative is poised to be a cornerstone in bolstering the implementation of Ghana’s RTI Act, providing a comprehensive understanding of challenges and paving the way for strategic solutions to ensure the law’s effective execution and lasting impact.

