President Nana Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a seven-member governing Board of the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

This was at a colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The Commission is chaired by Justice K.A. Ofori-Atta, a retired High Court Judge of good repute, with Yaw Sarpong Boateng, a distinguished lawyer as its Executive Secretary.

Other members are Mrs Elizabeth Asare (Deputy Chairperson), Ms Victoria D. E. Susuawu (Member), Dr Edith Dankwa ((Member), Nana Kwame Duah (Member), and David Oppon-Kusi (Member).

The board is mandated to resolve complaints through negotiation, conciliation, mediation or arbitration; dismiss an application for access to information if it considers an application to be frivolous or vexatious.

They are also to issue specific directions in matters concerning confidential information, minors and other circumstances which the Commission considers appropriate, among others.

President Akufo-Addo on May 21, 2019, assented to the RTI Bill which was approved by Parliament on 26 March 2019.

The RTI Bill stayed in Ghana’s Parliament for close to two decades despite calls from the media and civil society groups for its passage.

However, the New Patriotic Party government, following its promise to pass it into law, came under pressure from civil society groups and the media over the passage.