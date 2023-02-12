Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde both hit braces as Real Madrid ran out 5-3 winners over Al-Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup Final.

Madrid took control of the match in the early stages with Vinicius Junior netting the opener after 13 minutes and Valverde seeing a shot deflected home five minutes later.

Mali striker Moussa Marega raced through to pull a goal back in the 26th minute keeping the Saudi side in the game at halftime.

Real came out purposefully to put the game away and Karim Benzema’s goal slotting home Vinicius Junior’s fantastic cross from the left flank and then a neat finish from Valverde after a one-two with Dani Carvajal put the game beyond doubt before the hour mark.

Al-Hilal kept on fighting though and two classy finishes from Luciano Vietto made the score respectable either side of a second goal for Vinicius Junior.

This result saw Real Madrid secure their fifth Fifa Club World Cup, two ahead of rivals Barcelona in second place.