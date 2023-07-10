Ghanaians were overwhelmed with joy when they came across a familiar face on a bus in the United Kingdom.

The image showcased Ras Nene, a popular Ghanaian actor, proudly endorsing Lemfi Finance as their brand ambassador.

This unexpected sighting filled Ghanaians with pride and happiness, as they celebrated his remarkable achievement. Ras Nene, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has garnered immense love and support not only in Ghana but also beyond, thanks to his comedic acting prowess.

His memorable performances in movies, TV shows, and online skits have endeared him to audiences everywhere.

The sight of Ras Nene’s beaming face on an international bus captured the attention of Ghanaians in the UK, surprising and delighting them. It served as an inspiration for many, showcasing the tremendous strides he has made in his career and the significant milestones he has accomplished.

Ras Nene’s presence on the buses symbolized how far he had come, serving as a testament to his hard work, talent, and dedication.

Ghanaians reveled in this proud moment, cherishing the fact that one of their own had achieved recognition on a global platform.

