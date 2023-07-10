The Ghana National Gas Limited Company has said the issues that led to an unplanned reduction in natural gas supply to power generation companies have been resolved.

This comes after widespread power outages occurred in several parts of the country on Friday, July 7.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) initially attributed the outages to a shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo), resulting in a peak-time supply gap of 650MW.

However, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) refuted claims that it faced technical challenges causing the power outages.

In response, the Ghana National Gas Limited Company released a statement on July 10, clarifying that the situation was caused by an upset in their on-site power generation system, which temporarily shut down the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Friday, July 7.

“The Ghana National Gas Limited Company wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that the unplanned reduction in natural gas supply to the power generation companies on Friday, 7th July 2023 has been resolved,” stated the Ghana National Gas Limited Company.

They further explained, “The unfortunate situation was caused by an upset of our on-site power generation system, causing a temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Friday, 7th July 2023 from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM. This resulted in about a 30% reduction in the gas we deliver to our downstream power and non-power customers.”

The company assured the public that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant was restarted at 5:30 PM on Friday, July 7, and has been operating continuously and without interruptions since then.

“We would like to reassure the general public that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant was restarted at 5:30 PM on Friday, 7th July 2023, and has since been in full, and uninterrupted operation,” the Ghana National Gas Limited Company stated.

The Ghana National Gas Limited Company expressed apologies to its customers for the inconvenience they experienced during this period.

