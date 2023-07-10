The highly anticipated Adom TV Adepam sewing competition is back for another exciting year as auditions kick off for the 2023 edition.

Sewing enthusiasts and aspiring fashion designers from all over are invited to showcase their skills and creativity in this prestigious competition.

The Adepam Sewing Competition has become renowned for discovering and nurturing talent in the fashion industry. It provides a platform for participants to demonstrate their sewing abilities, innovation, and unique design aesthetics.

The competition encourages contestants to push their boundaries and showcase their creativity through various sewing challenges and tasks.

Auditions serve as the first step in the selection process, where contestants have the opportunity to impress judges Sikapa and Seiwaa with their sewing techniques, attention to detail, and originality.

The auditions took place at the New Century Career Training Center, at Sahara, Dansoman.

For their very first task, contestants were expected to produce casual African wears made from a blend of Ankara fabrics and t-shirts.

They were evaluated based on their sewing skills, understanding of garment construction, use of fabrics, and overall design aesthetic.

The audition day 1 ended with a few contestants showcasing potentials while chunk unfortunately tasted elimination.

Check out photos below: