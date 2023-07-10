The massive expansion drive carried out by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at its Port in Takoradi continues to yield positive results as the Port recorded its first ever call of a Capsized bulk ship with Length Over All (LOA) of 240 meters and an expected departure draught 14.71 meters at its -16 meters Chart Datum (-16 CD) Dry Bulk Terminal over the weekend.

The vessel, MV BABY HERCULES, a Bauxite carrier, is the biggest ever to call the Port of Takoradi since its construction in 1928.

With the aid of the newly installed conveyor system and automated ship loaders with 2500 metric tons loading capacity, MV BABY HERCULES is set to load a record tonnage of 106,530 metric tons of Bauxite in just five (5) days, barring any inclement weather at the Port of Takoradi.

Prior to the installation of the automated conveyor system and ship loaders at the Dry Bulk Terminal, the vessel, which is sailing under the flag of Panama would have taken between 12- 15 days to complete the loading of 106,530 tons, seven to ten (7-10) days more than it will currently spend at the Port.

The Director of Port for Takoradi, Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako described MV BABY HERCULES’ call at Takoradi Port as a timely accomplishment that will send positive signals to the global maritime industry about the enhanced status of the newly expanded Takoradi Port.

He said with the expansion drive at the Port, Takoradi has repositioned itself on the global maritime market as a deeper drafted Port which guarantees ships faster turnaround times, “The management of GPHA in general is glad to see that the massive expansion drive we embarked on at the

Port of Takoradi is bearing good fruits and attracting larger vessels from the Capesize vessel-family.” Mr Amoo-Bediako further assured customers doing business at Takoradi Port that Management of GPHA is committed to providing them with efficient services that would guarantee them value for money in their business. He stated that

The Chief Pilot at Takoradi Port, Captain Emmanuel Insaidoo who piloted the vessel from anchorage to berth said he was…“excited to see the long-anticipated class of ships which has been the dream of Takoradi Port and GPHA as a whole, beginning to take berth in the port, it is satisfying to successfully receive the vessel to berth and we are gearing up to accommodate the Newcastle Max with lengths of up to 300m i.e., that is the length of *3 football fields put together.”