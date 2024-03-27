With an electrifying line-up featuring Ras Kuuku, Amerado, and more, this year’s Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash promises to be the ultimate celebration on Saturday, March 30, at the Adom Park, Kwahu.

Ras Kuuku, known for his sweet rhythms and captivating stage presence, is set to ignite the crowd with his soul-stirring reggae tunes like “Kpagbum Style” and “Wo.” It is certain his delivery and performance will leave patrons wanting more.

Also, Amerado, with his razor-sharp lyrics and undeniable talent, is sure to wow the audience with his lyrical prowess and captivating flow.

From thought-provoking tracks to high-energy anthems, the ‘Kwaku Ananse’ hitmaker promises to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! The Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash will also feature special guest performances, including the sensational musician K07 and the mesmerizing AT Dancers.

As the stars light up the sky, let loose and dance the night away to the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats, dancehall, Highlife, hip-hop, and more.

With a pulsating atmosphere and a crowd full of energy, this is the perfect opportunity to let your hair down and make unforgettable memories with friends and loved ones.

Whether you’re a fan of Ras Kuuku, Amerado, or simply love good music and great vibes, the Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash is an event you won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready for a night of pure entertainment that will leave you buzzing long after the music stops.

Join us at Adom Park in Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024, for an epic celebration that promises to be the highlight of your Kwahu Easter experience and prepare to be thrilled by Adom Brands.

