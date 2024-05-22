The prosecution in the trial of the man accused of robbing the wife of late former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, and other high-profile personalities has filed disclosures and witness statements in a bid to begin the trial of the accused person.

The prosecution, led by a Senior State Attorney, Nana Ama Adinkra, notified the court about the documents, requesting more time to file.

Meanwhile, the accused, Yahuza Osumanu, who pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of robbery and money laundering at the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has been denied bail.

The case has been adjourned to June 6, 2024.

Facts

Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecutor said during the second quarter of last year, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service received several complaints of residential robberies perpetuated by a single armed man around Airport, Cantonments, Tesano and Ridge.

She said on September 17, 2023, a complainant, Augustine Okere, reported to the Airport Police that at about 2:30 a.m. that day, his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed.

On receipt of the complaint, the state attorney said a team of police personnel from the Airport Police Division was dispatched to the crime scene. The complainant told the police that the accused person entered his room, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money and other valuables.

He was robbed of two Rolex wristwatches valued at $38,000, $23,000, GH¢2,000 and £3,500. On September 19, last year, the owner of the Kaeela Courts Apartments furnished the police with a pen drive which contained CCTV footage of the accused person.

On December 4, last year, the police received other distress calls from two complainants that they had been robbed. Ms Ansah said the accused fled the scene before a team of police arrived.

The complainants told the police that the accused person pointed a pistol at them and succeeded in robbing them of their Cartier wristwatch, an iPhone and cash running into hundreds of dollars.