Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has voiced out on the recent murder of a 23-year-old student in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to him, a lot of the youth nowadays don’t have the patience to work hard and build their career.

The late student of Oyoko School of Dispensing Optics, Kwabena Asumadu, met his untimely death shortly after dropping off his friend at Sofoline around 11:00 pm.

The deceased, who was driving an unregistered Mercedes-Benz, was shot multiple times by his assailants through the driver side.

He was returning to Offinso when the unfortunate incident happened.

He sustained gunshots wounds on his neck and head before dying.

Police sources say nothing was stolen from him.

Reacting to this, Prophet Kumchacha said life is about patience. Explaining further, he cited the story of God’s creation in the Bible, saying “even God used seven days to create the world. He could have done everything in one day.”

According to Kumchacha, God only wanted to show the essence of patience and time.

There was a young guy in Kumasi, 23 years and he was shot. Life is about patience. God could have used one day to create heavens and earth, but he used 7 days. He wanted to show everyone the essence of patience and time. If you work hard and earn it, it’s better. The little you get is better… we should want quality, not quantity, he said on Daybreak Hitz.

