Telecommunication against, MTN Ghana has initiated a strategy to re-register millions of its customers as the SIM registration exercise draws to a close at the end of July 2022.

The initiative includes community activations, town and market storms, bus terminal activation and door-to-door activations.

This is to reduce the long queues at some of the service centers of the company as registration ends this week.

Agents of MTN Ghana have been deployed to major markets and communities in all 16 regions across the country as part of efforts to redirect traffic from the service centers.

Already MTN agents were at the various areas including Lapaz and Madina to register customers.

On Saturday July 30, they will be in New Town, Tema Community 1 and Ashiaman as they work around the clock to meet the July 31st deadline given by the by the government through the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The SIM registration exercise which had an initial deadline of March 31, 2022, was extended to July 31, 2022.

The exercise is expected to develop and build a comprehensive SIM database, curb fraudulent activities and secure SIM Card based transactions, and get more accurate data to regulate the industry better.