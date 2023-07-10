Accomplished Cardiothoracic Surgeon and former Minister of Environment, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng have sounded a word of caution, calling the judgement of God on all persons destroying rivers, forests and natural habitats.

The former Minister made the emphatic pronouncements backed with scriptures at a breakfast meeting held by the Kumasi Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to mark its 40th anniversary in the Ashanti Region.

“Revelations 11:18 says the nations are angry because your wrath has come. The time has come for you to punish the dead and to reward your servants the prophets and saints who revere your name.”

“The last line is, ‘and to punish those who destroy the earth’. That is what God says. He will destroy people who destroy the earth.” He asserted.

Professor Frimpong Boateng’s report on activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining which revealed the alleged involvement of politicians and influential persons in government, the media and the presidency, has generated a swell of both praise and vilification.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng cautioned, “when we are destroying our environment, we must know we are not alone. All the other creatures are very important. God created us to do His will. To cater for the last, the least and the lost. “

Buttressing his point, he described how destroying one tree caused a significant ecological imbalance and disrupts a whole symbiotic chain of natural habitats and organisms created in the infinite wisdom of God.

“When we take machines into the forest, pull down trees; there may be a dozen birds with their nests there as their home. We might find lizards, termites and other things there as their habitat. When we take it down it is like an earthquake to these organisms. For these animals, there are thousands of earthquakes in Ghana every day destroying their habitats, water and food sources.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng chided: “They will not survive, and God is not happy with that.”

He asked, “When was the last time you saw a vulture in Ghana? Vultures need tall trees and if you destroy their habitats, their food and sources of water, they will die.”

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng challenged the gathering to imagine the scenario where a more powerful being came to the earth pulling down homes and taking away all the food and water that humans survived on.

In an astute memory of verses, he pointed to the story of Jonah’s mission to Nineveh and explained how God was not only concerned about saving the lives of the 120 thousand residents but also spoke about the animals that lived in the land.

The Kumasi Chapter President of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship, Gideon Tei, was elated Prof. Fimpong-Boateng shared valuable keys for living a life that mirrored the Grace of God.

He said “Listening to him, he has come this far by grace. If we look at his age, those of us coming up can only look up to God to help us attain this honour.”

Ghana is this year hosting the world conference of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship which comes off from the 13th to the 15th of July in the capital Accra.

This will be the second time the conference has come to West Africa after Nigeria Hosted the conference in the year 2003.

Ghana further holds a notable position in the Fellowship as a Ghanaian, Francis Owusu, was elected the current International President of the Full Gospel Business Mens’ Fellowship, on February 9th, 2023 in Malaysia.

