The Ghana Prisons Service says it is pursuing a Chinese convict who escaped from custody after luring two prison officers with a KFC meal and soft drinks.

According to CCTV footage, the prison officers accompanied the Chinese inmate to a hotel in Korle-Gonno, Accra, where he allegedly met his wife in a room.

The convict and his spouse purportedly fled through the balcony of the room while the officers remained in the hotel reception area.

As a result, Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu are facing charges of conspiracy and aiding escape in connection with the incident.

The Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prison Service, Abdul Latif Adamu, reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to apprehending the escaped convict.

“Our search party is still on the field. We have gotten a lot of intelligence information leading to where the convict can be gotten. So I can tell you that the search party is still not resting.

“We have had a lot of intelligence information we are working with and hopefully by the time we finish putting those intelligence information into action we hope to bring him back to custody.”

