Acute water shortage has hit Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Mpota and parts of Effutu in the Central region.

According to reports, residents are forced to drink and cook with contaminated water after the contractor who is constructing the Kasoa-Winneba Cape Coast Highway disconnected all pipelines.

The affected districts are Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, and Gomoa Central.

Some of the residents in an interview on Adom News said they are forced to buy this yellowish water from the Ayensu river to drink.

They indicated that, a bucket of this yellowish water is sold for GH¢1, while a water tanker is sold to them for GH¢600.

Whiles others claim the contractor failed to engage them, others say they were engaged but the he failed to give them timelines.

The residents fear there could be an outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases in the area if nothing to done.

An opinion leader in the area, Samuel Ankomah called on the Municipal and District Assemblies in the communities to call the contractor to order.

He also appealed to the Assemblies to provide them with water tanks to save lives.

