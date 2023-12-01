Round 14 action from the Premier League will take centre stage for SuperSport viewers on DStv this weekend, with 10 matches on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December 2023.

The pick of the weekend’s Premier League matches comes from the Etihad Stadium on the evening of Sunday 3 December, as Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur. The Citizens look very capable of winning a fourth successive title, while Spurs – under manager Ange Postecoglou – have looked capable of being one of the teams to challenge their hosts’ dominance.

“We are top of the league and qualified in the Champions League. From where we have come from [last season], when you can have the tendency to be more soft, it is the complete opposite. It hasn’t happened,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Sunday also sees Chelsea looking to continue their growth under Mauricio Pochettino when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge. The Seagulls have been impressive under manager Roberto De Zerbi, though a recent wobble in form had him criticising referees.

“I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees,” said the Italian tactician. “It’s not a new thing. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch.”

Saturday’s action is headlined by a clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James Park – two clubs which have not quite enjoyed the seasons they were hoping for thus far, though a victory in this clash could prove a catalyst which allows one to elevate themselves and ‘kick on’.

“So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season,” said Man United manager Erik ten Hag. “But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse. I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results.”

Also in action on Saturday are Arsenal, who will welcome a tough-to-beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium, as well as a potential relegation six-pointer between Nottingham Forest and Everton at the City Ground.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 2 December

17:00: Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Brentford v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Burnley v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Nottingham Forest v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Newcastle United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 3 December

16:00: Bournemouth v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Liverpool v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: West Ham United v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

18:30: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2