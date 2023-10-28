The Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the deplorable Ewusiejo stretch of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road.

There has been a blockade for the past four days, leaving scores of commuters stranded on the road.

This is as a result of two haulage trucks breaking down on the stretch, causing heavy vehicular traffic.

In a statement, GJA called on duty bearers to act fast in fixing the situation on the Ewusiejoe stretch as it expressed worry over the lack of any decisive solution.

Below is the statement: