A Premier League match will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years when Wolves host Chelsea.

Originally scheduled for 23 December, the fixture will now take place on Sunday, 24 December at 13:00 GMT.

The only previous Christmas Eve match since the Premier League was formed in 1992 took place in 1995 when Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-1.

Three rounds of festive fixtures were provisionally set for 23, 26 and 30 December.

The Crystal Palace v Brighton game from the first round has been brought forward to Thursday, 21 December (20:00), while Aston Villa v Sheffield United will take place on Friday, 22 December (20:00 GMT).

Six matches remain on Saturday, 23 December before Chelsea visit Wolves on Christmas Eve.

The second round of festive fixtures begins with five matches on Tuesday, 26 December and three on Wednesday, 27 December.

Then on Thursday, 28 December, Brighton host current Premier League leaders Tottenham and West Ham travel to Arsenal.

Because those matches take place on a later date after six matches are held on Saturday, 30 December, Arsenal’s trip to Fulham and Tottenham’s home match against Bournemouth are scheduled for Sunday, 31 December.

Liverpool versus Newcastle (20:00) on Monday, 1 January and West Ham against Brighton on Tuesday, 2 January (20:00) complete the fixtures.

The Premier League said: “As in previous seasons, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the three festive match weeks.

“This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest periods between matchweeks 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.”

The Football Supporters’ Association said a Christmas Eve fixture was “an unwanted present which no-one asked for”, while the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) described the decision as “totally unacceptable”.

The CST said it would request that the Premier League consult supporters on this issue and reverse the decision, having requested an urgent meeting with decision-makers alongside the Wolves 1877 Trust.

The Premier League previously decided against rearranging Arsenal v Liverpool as a Christmas Eve fixture in 2017 following a backlash from supporters.

One match yet to be given a date is Manchester City’s home match against Brentford, originally scheduled for 23 December, which has been postponed because of the champions’ participation in the Fifa Club World Cup.

After the winter World Cup in Qatar last season, Premier League fixtures resumed on 26 December with a televised game every day from then until 5 January – except for 29 December.

Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Prime Video will share broadcast rights – with 29 December again the only date without a televised Premier League match during the festive period.

Premier League festive fixtures in full

Kick-offs 15:00 unless stated. All times GMT.

Thursday 21 December

Crystal Palace v Brighton (20:00)

Friday 22 December

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (20:00)

Saturday 23 December

West Ham v Manchester United (12:30)

Fulham v Burnley

Luton Town v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Tottenham v Everton

Liverpool v Arsenal (17:30)

Sunday 24 December

Wolves v Chelsea (13:00)

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (12:30)

Bournemouth v Fulham

Sheffield United v Luton Town

Burnley v Liverpool (17:30)

Manchester United v Aston Villa (20:00)

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford v Wolves (17:30)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (17:30)

Everton v Manchester City (20:15)

Thursday 28 December

Brighton v Tottenham (19:30)

Arsenal v West Ham (20:15)

Saturday 30 December

Luton Town v Chelsea (12:30)

Aston Villa v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Wolves v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (17:30)

Sunday 31 December

Fulham v Arsenal (14:00)

Tottenham v Bournemouth (14:00)

Monday 1 January

Liverpool v Newcastle United (20:00)

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham v Brighton (20:00)