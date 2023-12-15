Premier League action will take centre stage for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 17 matches from the 2023-24 season from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 December.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which will allow viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. Subscribe or upgrade to Supa+ to watch all the thrills and spills from England’s elite division.

Liverpool and Manchester United will meet at Anfield on the evening of Sunday 17 December for the top match from this weekend’s Premier League action.

This clash is not only one of English football’s greatest rivalries but is also key to the club’s ambitions – with the Reds looking to fight for the title, while United are scrambling to recover from their poor start to the season and get back in contention for a top-four finish.

“You have to do it smart. Every team knows you have to suffer and sacrifice. If you want to prepare for games, at certain moments you have to go to certain physical levels to match those standards – and those standards are not set by us, but set by the opposition,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

The round opens on Friday night with Nottingham Forest playing host to Tottenham Hotspur, while Saturday is headlined by Manchester City hosting Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium – with Citizens boss Pep Guardiola warning his team of the Eagles’ threat.

“They have an incredible amount of quality and from nothing can create something,” said the Spanish tactician. “We have to be aware and not do mistakes because they defend their box really well, have good set pieces and good transitions.”

Saturday closes with a key clash between Burnley and Everton, with Toffees boss Sean Dyche heading back to his old stomping ground at Turf Moor, while Sunday – aside from the Liverpool v Man United clash – also features two games in London.

West Ham United will tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time that Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners looking to keep up their title fight.

“We can only take it one game at a time, but of course, we have a greater vision at the heart of everything we do,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “It’s now the toughest time of the season, with so many games in such a short period of time.”

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 15 December

22:00: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Saturday 16 December

17:00: Chelsea v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Manchester City v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Burnley v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 17 December

16:00: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

16:00: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Liverpool v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League