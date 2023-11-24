The world of sports never rests, and this weekend promises an explosive blend of speed and skill, exclusively on DStv.

Football fans and racing enthusiasts, brace yourself for an action-packed weekend featuring the Premier League’s return and the F1 season’s grand finale in Abu Dhabi.

Amongst the 10 matches on offer from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 November, the pick is the meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium early on Saturday afternoon. The clash of the Citizens and the Reds could be a key one in terms of the title race, with the visitors from Merseyside looking like one of the few teams capable of preventing Pep Guardiola’s charges from claiming a fourth successive championship.

Another key battle arrives on Sunday afternoon and sees Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in North London. Both Spurs and the Villans have exceeded expectations this season, and we can expect a thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League: Return to rivalries

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 25 November marks the date for one of the season’s most anticipated matches, with Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool face a tough challenge, looking to break their winless streak at the Etihad Stadium since 2018. With Liverpool’s recent Saturday victories, the Reds carry a slight advantage into this important encounter. A victory could dramatically shift the Premier League table, making this a must-watch for football fans.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Sunday 26 November will see a battle for supremacy as fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur take on fifth-placed Aston Villa. With both teams having been impressive this season, the game is more than just a match – it’s a battle for a Champions League spot. Tottenham’s resilience post-Harry Kane and the effects of James Maddison’s absence add layers of suspense. Aston Villa, on the other hand, ride a strong confidence wave, winning four of their last five games. This game will shape the upper ranks of the Premier League.

Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Formula 1 season concludes in style at the Yas Marina Circuit, a mainstay of the F1 calendar. This year’s finale in Abu Dhabi, following a challenging journey around the globe, promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. Max Verstappen’s dominant performance for the title and Sergio Perez’s securing of the runner-up spot made way for a race where egos and rivalries take centre stage.

Understanding the logistics behind F1’s global movement adds to the excitement. The 2023 calendar’s 23 races across 20 countries, spanning five continents, highlight the enormous task of keeping the F1 machine running smoothly.

Family fun with F1

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 25 November

14:30: Manchester City v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Burnley v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

17:00: Luton Town v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Newcastle United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Sheffield United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Action

19:30: Brentford v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 26 November

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Everton v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 27 November

22:00: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo