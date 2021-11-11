Nigeria police have arrested a father who arranged with a pastor to kill his seven-year-old son for ritual purposes.

Chidi Onyishi, 36, was nabbed based on suspicion of having a hand in the disappearance of his son.

On October 22, 2021, he reported to the police that his son was nowhere to be found when he returned from work.

During preliminary investigations, police said they found his account of events incoherent, and he was invited to the station.

It was there he is said to have confessed to murdering his son and led police to the den of a 95-year-old blind pastor, Okeke Eneokwor, who aided in the ritual killing.

Onyishi also led Police Operatives and medical team to a stream where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave, after he and his cohorts murdered and buried the child on October 20, 2021.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act.

Ndukwe also called on residents of the State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.