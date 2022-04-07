There was commotion at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) when a deacon slumped and died while preaching on Sunday.

A viral video shows Francis Ogunnusi, alongside an interpreter, warning against the cases of money-making rituals which has since been on the rise.

Before he slumped, Ogunnusi said, “The money you make through unlawful means, killing people, sucking human blood; when death comes, it will belong to another person.”

However, when the interpreter was still trying to present the words in English language, the deacon slumped.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where he was pronounced dead.

A member of the church clarified that Ogunnusi “was not the pastor of the church; he was just an elder. But he was the one that delivered the sermon on Sunday.

“He was talking about death and people who make money by killing other people, and all of a sudden he collapsed. He was rushed to the FMC, but he died. We don’t know what happened. I was very scared. “

It is reported that following his slump, everything was disrupted and his congregation simply shared the grace and went home.