Issues regarding missed periods or stopped periods are very common amongst women.

Let me first state that not all women have regular periods.

If the gap between the start of your periods keeps changing, then you have irregular periods. You should see your Doctor if this happens.

That said, let’s now discuss some of the common causes of missed periods :

(1) Pregnancy

This is either the most desirable or the most dreaded possibility, depending on who you ask.

It is probably the most common cause of missed/stopped periods in sexually active women of reproductive age.

So if you’re sexually active, in your reproductive years & have missed your period, you should carry out a pregnancy test.

(2) Stress and weight issues

It has been noted that stress could cause a temporary imbalance in the hormone profile of women which could, in turn, affect the regularity of periods.

Also, your weight can affect your menstrual cycle in more ways than one.

For instance, excessive of sudden weight loss can affect the hormones regulating your menstrual cycle & cause you to miss your period. Too much exercise can also cause missed periods.

On the flip side, being overweight may lead your body to produce goo much Oestrogen, which can also affect how often you get your periods.

(3) Polycystic ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

I have discussed PCOS extensively in an article on my IG page (you can access this through my highlights or by scrolling down my page).

PCOS usually affects the ability of affected women to release eggs, which means that they cannot ovulate.

In some parts of the world, PCOS is responsible for more than 30% of cases of missed periods, so it is important to know about it.

(4) Birth control methods

One of the most common effects of hormone-based birth control options is to cause Missed periods.

Whether it is the Intra-uterine system (like Mirena), Injectable or even the Progestogen-only pill, the hormonal component can cause your period to become irregular or even stop completely.

Don’t be worried about this though. When you stop the birth control method, your period should return.

(5) Menopause

Menopause is a natural occurrence that all women will go through in their 40s or 50s. It is when a woman stops seeing her period and marks the end of her menstrual cycles.

When Menopause begins, the woman’s Oestrogen levels start to reduce & ovulation becomes more irregular.

That said, if you notice that you’re having the signs of Menopause earlier than normal, please see your Doctor.

If you are sexually active and you miss your period, the first thing you should do is a pregnancy test.

If you normally have regular periods, have now missed your period for 3 months or more & your pregnancy test is negative, please see your Doctor.

Fortunately, there is usually a solution to this issue, so you shouldn’t panic. Just seek medical help and let your Doctor help you through this.