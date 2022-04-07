The Board and Management of National Investment Bank (NIB) wish to bring to the attention of the public in response to a news article circulating on social media titled ‘NIB Money Heist’ that, the said issue:
- Dates to 2015.
- Was uncovered in 2019 after the new Board and Management of the bank took office.
- Was discovered during a detailed audit that was undertaken to pave way for rolling out new risk and corporate governance procedures in its operations to ensure an enhanced control environment.
- Since 2019, best practice measures have been put in place especially in IT Systems in addition to staff training that have provided strong operational resilience to the bank.
- Was reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service immediately the issue was uncovered in 2019.
- The bank provided the CID with information for the prosecution of the staff and customers involved.
- All staff involved have since been dismissed, customers’ accounts frozen, and the legal process in prosecuting suspects is ongoing.
- The Board and Management would like to assure customers that their funds are safe with the bank.
