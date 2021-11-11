Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new Aston Villa head coach, ending a hugely successful three years at Rangers.

The former Liverpool and England captain succeeds Dean Smith, who was sacked at the weekend after a fifth defeat in a row, away to Southampton.

The contract length has not been revealed, but the deal is reported to last three and a half years. It is Gerrard’s first management job in the Premier League, a competition so synonymous with the ex-midfielder that he is one of eight initial inductees into the Hall of Fame.

The 41-year-old has proved to be a shrewd manager at Rangers, who he guided to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, after a decade of dominance from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

He also swept Scotland’s manager of the year awards last season and leaves the club on course to repeat that success, four points clear at the top of the table.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach,” said Gerrard.

“In my conversations with (owners) Nassef (Sawiris), Wes (Edens) and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Gerrard takes over a Villa side in desperate need of upward momentum, with the club two points above the relegation zone, and his first game in charge will be at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on November 20.