A 27-year-old man identified as Clifford has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill an 11-year-old girl for rituals at Senya Beraku in the Central Region.

The young girl, who had been playing with friends around 10:pm, failed to return home, prompting residents to launch a search.

Concerned about her well-being, the case was subsequently reported to the police.

During the search, a resident saw Clifford with the 11-year-old girl in a bush near the beach.

According to the eyewitness, the suspect had a knife pressed against the girl’s neck.

In an attempt to rescue the victim, he said Clifford attached him with the knife. He raised alarm and two other people rush to the scene to apprehend the suspect.

He was handed over to the police and processed to the Awutu Bereku District court.

Investigations are underway to identify possible accomplices.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been remanded and will reappear in court on February 8.