Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo, who was recently acquitted and discharged in the high-profile coup plot case, has accused Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul of orchestrating his prosecution.

According to him, the Minister threatened to bring him to order for urging government to strengthen its security apparatus on a Whatsapp platform.

ACP Agordzo in an interview on Accra-based TV3 said he expressed his displeasure about the threat and contacted the administrator of the WhatsApp platform, security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, to intervene.

“I protested why anybody should threaten me on this platform. I reported the issue to Adam Bona, who created the platform and whose name is on the platform. Adam Bona contacted him and came back to me to say that, well, he has spoken to him, that, look, this is an open platform therefore you should allow people to express their views” he added.

Based on this backdrop, ACP Agordzo accused Dominic Nitiwul of instigating his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Watch full video below:

Retired ACP Agordzo says he was threatened by Defence Minister two weeks before his arrest.#HotIssues pic.twitter.com/HOImMNeE5R — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 30, 2024

