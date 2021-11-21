The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three suspects including a herbalist who allegedly murdered a nine-year-old boy for rituals.

The suspects confessed to killing Destiny Peter after which they severed his head from his body.

The arrested suspects are Kenneth Sylvanus, 24, Chibuzor Amadi, 33, and Chijioke Ogbonnah, 37, a herbalist.

Destiny Peter was reported missing to the police and youth in the community by his aunt on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The command’s spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement said a serious search which was launched as a result of the report led to the recovery of the headless body of Peter in the bush the following day.

Through intelligence gathering, fingers were pointed at suspect Kenneth Sylvanus and his friend, Chibuzor Amadi.

Chibuzor Amadi was immediately arrested and on interrogation, he took the police to an uncompleted building in Azumini Isiokpo, where Kenneth Sylvanus was arrested.



The two suspects led the Police to the bush where the dismembered head of the deceased was recovered behind an uncompleted building.

On further interrogation, Kenneth Sylvanus confessed to be the one who killed Destiny Peter and that it was the third suspect Chijioke Ogbonnah who asked him to bring a human head for him to buy.



Based on his confession, the said Chijioke Ogbonnah was arrested on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in his house at Omagwa.

In his statement, Ogbonna Chijioke denied any involvement in the murder case, adding that he is a herbalist and sells spiritual materials, including treatment of all kinds of ailments.

So far, all three suspects are helping the Police in the investigation, Omoni said.