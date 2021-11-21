A man, identified as Appolos Ndubuisi, has been arrested for allegedly selling his baby after deceiving his wife that she had a stillbirth.

The 40-year-old is reported to have sold out a newborn baby boy for N350,000. It was later it was discovered the baby was his own son.

Ndubuisi is alleged to have conspired with one Rose Godwin Chinweikpe, who operates a maternity home in community, to sell the baby.



Briefing newsmen, Commissioner of Police Mrs Janet Agbede, said wife of the suspect reported the matter to the police after she became suspicious of her husband’s activities.

“The complainant, Mrs Deborah Onukaogu, accepted the story that her baby was a stillbirth in good faith and subsequently became pregnant again to the same man. Ndubuisi suggested that she should go to the same maternity home where she had the alleged stillbirth. Deborah objected but the supposed husband, Appolos Ndubuisi insisted and told her that they would sell the unborn child on delivery,” she said.



This statement heightened Deborah’s suspicion on what must have happened to the previous child which they claimed died on delivery, and she facilitated his arrest.

“Investigation revealed that the purported stillbirth of the first child was not true. The complainant delivered a baby boy on June 25, 2021, but the suspects conspired and sold the child for N350k.

“Investigation also revealed that N300k was given to Ndubuisi, the presumed husband to Deborah while the balance of N50k was taken by Rose Godwin as her delivery expenses,” she added.