Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has revealed plans to give away the $250m he received from his followers to charity.

The money was given out as donation on his 29th birthday after he asked fans he has “given a hit song” to send him N1m each.

The donation kept pouring in minute by minute until it surpassed his expectation and glitched his newly-created bank account.

Thanking those who donated cash on his birthday, Davido announced the entire money will be given to selected orphanages across the country.

This includes his personal donation of N50m, summing the donation up to N250m.

In a statement he released, he said he is hoping for this to be a yearly agenda towards improving the lives of less-privileged children.