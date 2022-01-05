Detectives of Nigeria in collaboration with community youth have arrested three suspects for attempted ritual killing.

It is reported that the suspects, two aged 15 and a 16-year-old on Monday, January 3, allegedly accosted one Endeley Comfort and lured her to the elder suspect’s apartment.

According to a police statement, the suspects hypnotized the victim, cut off her finger and sprinkled the blood on a mirror for ritual purposes.

They were, however, apprehended when vigilante youth noticed the suspicious movements of the teenagers and raised an alarm.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substances suspected to be charms were recovered from them.

They have since confessed to the crime and led police to where some other items were retrieved as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the victim is receiving medical treatment.

