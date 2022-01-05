As of January 1, 2022, Ghana’s Covid-19 active cases stood at 13,567, The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The active cases have risen by 551, as a total of 13,025 cases were recorded as of December 31, 2021.

In its latest update, the Service noted that four more individuals died at the beginning of the year, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,313.

Also, 876 new cases have been recorded.

These cases were recorded in eight out of the 16 regions in the country and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Greater Accra Region led the list with 448 new cases. At the KIA, 91 new cases were recorded.

These new cases bring the country’s confirmed Covid-19 cases to 148,079 since the emergence of the virus in March 2020.

Again, some 321 individuals, as of January 1, were discharged from the various

health facilities after recovering from the virus.

So far, a total of 133,190 people who fell prey to the virus have been discharged.