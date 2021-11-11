Kid Cudi is always one to make a fashion statement. And when he’s not making a fashion statement he’s making bold choices. And then there are other times when he’s doing both.

On Wednesday night, November 10th, Kid Cudi wore a wedding dress to walk the red carpet at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

According to PEOPLE, Cudi’s wedding dress was reportedly designed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Emerging Designer of the Year nominee, Eli Russell Linnetz.

The rapper wore a white, lace wedding-style dress with a veil, and he topped it off with a Black Jesus chain. He held Eli’s hand at the event as well.

Cudi walked the red carpet at the CFDA Awards with Linnetz, who is one of the five up-and-coming designers being recognized for their already-impressive achievements in fashion.

Linnetz, a Venice Beach-native, has truly done it all. Throughout his career, Linnetz has directed music videos for Kanye West, co-produced an album for Kid Cudi, written songs for Teyana Taylor, designed stages for Lady Gaga and built his surf-inspired label ERL.

When the fashion designer found out about his CFDA honor, he just so happened to be in the middle of getting A$AP Rocky dressed for the Met Gala. (The rapper wore Linnetz’s multi-colored quilt designer on the red carpet).

“It was an overwhelming moment of ecstasy. I didn’t really process it till later that night. I’m not one to celebrate,” Linnetz said. “The next day I started sketching what I was going to wear to the CFDA awards.”

His red carpet look has sparked controversy on social media, with many positive he is gay.

Trolling Kid Cudi’s outfit, one user said, “You are recovering from 2020 world shenanigans, and here comes Kid Cudi in a wedding dress again.” Another stated, “Kid Cudi coke got fentanyl in it. My boy been on weird s**t.”

One added, “Kid Cudi fallin off as a person with those crazy fits for attention I still separate the art tho.” The next one shared, “He’s trying too hard now bro. I’m all for guys expressing themselves the way they want with their clothing, but this looks terrible. Everything from the eyeshadow making him look like he hasn’t slept in a week to the outfit itself? This looks like trash.”



Meanwhile, one asserted, “He Cleary don’t look happy to be wearing that. He’s just a puppet.” One user said, “Nah kid cudi in a wedding dress is the wildest s**t Iv seen this year.”

Another posted, “That raggedy a** outfit if u gonna do something do it right.” One said, “IDGAF what anyone says (and I’m sure the feelings are mutual) but.. Kid Cudi is definitely gay.” One user tweeted, “Got no problem against gay ppl but kid cudi gay af he jus dont know how to come out.” And, another concluded, “Kid cudi gay? Man nobody saw that coming.”