The Western Regional Police Command has arrested 33 people in connection with the attack on Golden Star Mines (GSWL) at Wassa Benso in the region.

The suspected illegal miners were arrested on Friday, March 17, 2023, following their suspected involvement in the violent attack on the mining company’s concession on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The attack, which claimed a life, also caused injuries to four persons and the destruction of some property belonging to the mining company.

According to the police, the 33 suspects are in their custody assisting the investigation and would soon be put before the court to face justice.

“We would like to urge the general public to always endeavour to choose peaceful means rather than violence to resolve their differences,” a statement from the police indicated.

Illegal Miners Were Armed

Meanwhile, the gold mining company has indicated that the illegal miners who attacked the company were armed.

The company claimed that the armed men set the company’s vehicles, including an ambulance that serves both the community and the employees of Golden Star, ablaze.

According to the company, the attack followed a peaceful engagement and exercise by security officers of GSWL to drive away illegal miners who had encroached on one of GSWL’s mining pits at Benso.

The illegal miners left the area after initially being asked to do so, only to remobilise and come back to clash with security personnel of GSWL.

This was contained in a statement issued by the gold mining company and signed by its Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Gerard Boakye.

The statement noted that the attackers also set parts of the administrative block at Benso ablaze, injuring some of the company’s employees.

“Our employees at the scene were immediately evacuated to safety, and those injured were given medical attention and discharged,” the statement disclosed.

It said a formal complaint had been made to the security agencies and that other stakeholders have also been briefed of the situation.

Meanwhile, the police have since restored law, order and beefed up security at the site of Golden Star Resources at Wassa Benso.