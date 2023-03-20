Newly appointed head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has unequivocally said he cannot guarantee to steer the team to win trophies.

The 64-year-old has signed a year-and-a-half deal as the head coach of the team.

The senior national team has struggled to win any meaningful trophy with the last trophy being won in 1982.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United coach, however, has refused to assure he can lead the four-time African champions to end its 40 years and over trophyless jinx.

“No coach can guarantee a trophy. No coach can sit at a table like this and guarantee you that. No single coach can do that,” he said during his unveiling.

“It starts with qualifications and you can know what you can do but no coach can guarantee a trophy,” he added.

Hughton was officially unveiled today in Kumasi.

His first game will be against Angola in a back-to-back game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers this month.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reserve game in four days’ time.

The former Brighton boss will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.