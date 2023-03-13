Veteran football administrator, Mr George Afriyie, has expressed confidence in Black Stars’ new head coach, Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old has been named as the new trainer for the senior national team as Otto Addo’s successor.

Addo, who serves as Borussia Dortmund’s talent coach resigned after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani, who also served under Otto Addo during his reign.

With the Black Stars set to play Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers this month, Afriyie said he had absolute trust in the former Brighton and Newcastle United boss.

“Chris, for me, should have taken us to the World Cup. Because you have a manager who has managed a top English football club. You and I know that there is no argument about this, that the English league, the Spanish and German leagues are the best three in the world,” the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president told 3Sports.

“So if you have a coach who has managed in the top three leagues in the world coming into your country as the national team coach, if he can’t do it, trust me nobody can do it,” he added.

The ex-GFA veep also disclosed his confidence in the new technical team.

“For me, I have enough confidence in Chris Hughton. Yes, coaches can come and fail but let us do our part, appoint the right personnel and say we did our best. I have confidence in the coach,” said Mr Afriyie.

Hughton will hope to secure his first win when the Black Stars host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda in four days’ time.