Rihanna trended after a video of her arrival at the Oscars surfaced on social media. The superstar’s outfit left netizens scratching their heads.

Rihanna arrived at the Oscars ceremony with her bodyguards.

She wore sneakers and a bucket hat to the prestigious awards show while other guests dressed to the nines.

Pop Base, a verified Twitter page, took to the microblogging app and posted a short video of Riri arriving at the event.

Elle has reported that Rihanna performed her hit Lift Me Up at the Oscars.

Many people who watched the video were left scratching their heads because they expected Rihanna to dress to impress at the Oscars.

Some have said they liked the renowned singer because she kept it real.