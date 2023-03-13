Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo says his side can still win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title despite their inconsistent performances.

The Phobians were hosted by Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park in the matchday 21 games played over the weekend.

Evans Owusu grabbed the opening goal for the home side in the 6th minute, before Isaac Mensah drew level for the Phobians in the dying embers of the game.

Asked about the team’s chances of winning the league, Ocloo remained optimistic about catching up with table-toppers Aduana Stars.

“Yes of course, we have about 39 points more, we can still win the premier league this season,” the former Asante Kotoko assistant coach said after the game.

“Goal scoring has been a problem this season, however, we are still working on our finishing.

“Isaac Mensah scored today, what it means is that something is changing with our attackers, we are in a transition phase, and the players will come good,” he added.

Following the draw, Hearts of Oak now sit 4th on the league standings with 32 points.

The Phobians take on struggling Kotoku Royals next at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the matchday 22 games.