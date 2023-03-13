The police say Trooper Imoro Sherrif was attacked and killed by his assailants after visiting a female friend in Ashaiman Newtown.

It had been rumoured that the soldier was at Taifa, a suburb of Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region, engaging in illegal activities.

But in a detailed statement on Sunday, the police said their investigations “revealed that on March 3, the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30 pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30 am, on March 4.”

The soldier belonging to the 3rd Battalion Infantry in Sunyani who was raised in Ashaiman was subsequently attacked by some men.

In a blow-by-blow account, the police said, “Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

“The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.”

According to the police, “A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.

“Investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.”

The police say suspect Safianu Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

Both suspects have been arrested and are assisting in the investigation to recover the phone.

Meanwhile, the police say all the suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court today, March 13.