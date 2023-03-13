The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, says women are the most judged species in our world.

Speaking at the ‘Women of Valour’ conference organised by Nana Aba Anamoah, she explained that women have been socialised to judge one another and thus she is encouraging women to move past all the limits.

“Women need courage because they are the most judged species. We have been socialized to judge each other even more. You are so judgmental that you are unable to compliment another woman.”

“Women are most labelled and defined. Women need the courage to move past all these labels and limits and definitions and to do anything significant in their lives”

Women of Valour which was created by Nana Aba Anamoah is a project aimed at bringing together strong, courageous women to share their stories of triumph, loss and everything in between.

The event which came off on March 7, 2023, saw actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, Ghanaian entrepreneur Eugenia Baffour Bankoh, Business executive and communication professional, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and others tell their stories under the theme “Untold stories of courage”