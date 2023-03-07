Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has revealed that Slavko Matic was cautioned against Hearts of Oak fans.

The Serbian manager was not in the dugout for their matchday 20 clash against their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prior to the game, a section of the fans on Friday prevented the gaffer from holding training sessions with the playing body ahead of the game having suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

Before the clash at Pobiman, Matic had constantly criticised the behaviour of the fans during and after games.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, speaking in an interview, revealed that he and the board chairman cautioned him against the fans but he refused to adhere to the advise.

“I know Hearts of Oak fans and their temperament and I know how they behave,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I and the board chairman [Togbe Afede] called Slavko Matic and advised him and I told him verbatim that he should be careful of the supporters because the success of a club depends on the playing team and the supporters.

“If you don’t get good results, the supporters will react but not violently and I told him that if he is not careful and we keep on trotting the way we are trotting, the fans will get him out of his job,” he added.

Hearts of Oak, however, stunned Kotoko by a lone goal with Konadu Yiadom scoring in the 57th minute with assistant coach of the side, David Ocloo leading the side.

The Phobians, who sit 5th on the league log with 31 points, will play as guests to Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park in the matchday 21 games.