Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has been seen at the Police Headquarters in Accra after he was prevented and allegedly assaulted by some Hearts of Oak fans on Friday morning.

The Serbian trainer, who replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal, has come under massive pressure over poor run of results.

Hearts of Oak have been bundled out of the FA Cup by Dreams FC in the Round of 32 games.

Having recorded a 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea, the team has suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

Hearts of Oak now sit at the 6th on the league log with 28 points.

However, ahead of their matchday 20 games against their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the fans on Friday morning prevented the 47-year-old gaffer from holding training with the playing body.

According to reports, Matic was allegedly assaulted by some fans.

After the defeat against Olympics on Wednesday, Kobby Jones, who is the Communications Director of the National Chapters Committee of the club, had warned that they will not allow the coach to train with the playing body ahead of the Super Clash.

He added that they would prepare David Ocloo, who is the assistant coach of the team, to lead the side ahead of the game.

READ ALSO

“We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko,” Kobby Jones told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show on Thursday.

“We will not allow him to train with the players at Pobiman. The game on Sunday is very important for us the supporters.

“He [Slavko Matic] is from Serbia; if anything happens, he will leave, but we will endure the pain.

“He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen.

“We don’t need the services of Matic because we are even told that he does not listen to the board chairman.

“We know the management is in charge of the team but we will prevent the coach from holding training today.

“We will support David Ocloo, who is the assistant coach to lead the team for the Kotoko game.

“If the management does not agree, then it means they are happy with what is happening but we will not allow that,” he added.

It is unknown if Slavko Matic will lead the side for the game after he was prevented to lead the team at the training grounds.

The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT, will also serve as the President’s Cup.