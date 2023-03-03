Actress Fella Makafui has taken to Twitter to register her sad state after she got emotional concerning the demise of her father in 2019.

The actress had on many occasions said she never had a ‘father and daughter’ relationship with him because he was ‘irresponsible’.

At one point the Yolo actress said she wanted to sue him for treating her so badly when she was a little girl growing up.

Fella Makafui, in her latest post, said she wished she had spent more time with him when he was alive.

Unfortunately, she cannot turn back the hands of time and nothing is known about Fella’s father since she never mentioned him or flaunted him when he was alive.

Meanwhile, Fella had to come out of the bag to let Ghanaians know how she truly felt about her biological father moments after his death in 2019.

I am grateful for the life of my family. Today has been a sad day for me even though it shouldn’t be. I lost my real father, he was even buried without my knowledge… I shouldn’t even feel this way, but I kinda always wanted that fatherly love but well. Everything happens for a reason.

My mother hid this from me and had to tell me today. This man has really tortured me mentally right from childhood. I have always wanted to sue him when I was very young for causing my mother and I, a lot. But now I wished I had one on one convo or even a moment with him…well…

I should have forgiven him or shown him love… Now I feel so bad… Anyway we are still learning every day… one lesson learnt today. I totally regret, and I feel so bad right now.

