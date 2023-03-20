Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, will on Thursday, March 23, 2023, submit his nomination forms.

The former Finance Minister is expected to be at the NDC Headquarters at 11:00 am.

The change in date from Wednesday to Thursday is in response to a request from the

party’s national executive due to its planned news conference True State of the Nation Address to be delivered by the Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Monday at UPSA.

A statement, signed by Dr Duffuor’s Spokesperson, Antonio Edem Asinyo, noted the campaign team will be present at the presentation and entreated all party faithful to attend.