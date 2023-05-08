National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, is still brooding over the collapse of his businesses by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, this is one act that has hurt him more than anything in his entire life.

He made these remarks while addressing party delegates at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region on claims of being sponsored by the NPP for the upcoming primaries.

“I founded the NDC so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party.

“The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aid is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr Duffuor stated.

uniBank of which Dr Duffuor was a major stakeholder collapsed in 2018 after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked its license as part of the financial sector cleanup.

At the time of its collapse, the government claimed the bank was insolvent and that the Directors and shareholders engaged in illegal transactions by giving out unlawful loans and advances as well as the illegal acquisition of assets in the name of related interests.

Dr Duffuor in November 2021 petitioned parliament to seek the restoration of the license due to which the Speaker, Alban Bagbin directed the formation of a seven-member committee to probe the collapse.

