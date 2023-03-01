A plus-size Ghanaian groomsman has gone viral with his dapper looks at a luxurious traditional wedding over the weekend.
The joyous man and leader of the team was spotted in a colourful two-piece outfit with black buttons. He completed his look with a silver wristwatch and black leather sandals.
Popular live wedding blogger shared the viral video, Live with Kwaku, ahead of the customary ceremony.
The video shows that the groom wore a three-piece outfit for his memorable traditional wedding.
