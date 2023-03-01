One of the most vibrant Ga musicians in modern times, King Jerry, has disclosed why he wouldn’t work on a joint project with Gasmilla.

Explaining his decision on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, King Jerry said he started music before Gasmilla, Nii Funny and Luta, so if he has to feature any artiste it should be one that is bigger than him.

“I just don’t wan do collaboration with am. Right now If I go do collobration, [it should be] big artiste koraa,” he said in Pidgin English.

According to him, there are only two Ga artistes who are his seniors in the Ga music scene: Drinkables and Fresh Page.

“I be bigger koraa. Right now where I dey? E no be say we dey do challenge or something but right now me too I dey der. I dey inside before they come wey right now, I still dey inside,” he added.

He further noted that he has “a lot of problems” with Gasmilla.

He had supported Gasmilla in the past but he did not reciprocate the support

“The boys wey dem dey Ga if dem blow, I dey show them love. As Gasmilla he dey hit, I dey support am. He dey do clean up exercise, I dey support am from Ga, Osu, Teshie Nungua, Labadi,” he said.

King Jerry went ahead to say he even featured on three songs on Gasmilla’s first album but when he also needed the ‘3 Points’ hit maker for just a song, he gave him excuses.

He is known for songs such as ‘Obaa Gbo Shi’, ‘Shika Tsofani’, Anyemi, among others.

