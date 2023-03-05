Wasteful Tottenham ended a miserable week with a narrow defeat by Wolves after a late goal from Adama Traore stunned the Champions League contenders.

Tottenham had the better of the chances and twice hit the woodwork, but the crossbar came to Wolves’ aid as Traore’s effort ricocheted past Fraser Forster.

Wolves, who are now 13th, had been on the back foot for most of the game but made their late momentum count.

Spurs’ inconsistent form continued as they dropped important points in the race for a top four spot.

The first half was fraught with stoppages and neither side built any real momentum, despite some early pressure from Spurs.

A lengthy break led to eight minutes of added time after Wolves striker Diego Costa had to be carried off on a stretcher, suffering a knee injury after landing awkwardly from a jump.

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro came the closest to an opener when he struck the woodwork with a powerful free-kick shortly before the break.

And just after the restart, Son Heung-min, who had been the most promising player in the first half, hit the crossbar from close range.

Wolves had been condemned to their own half for much of the opening 45 minutes but were improved in the second half and Nelson Semedo came inches from connecting with a Raul Jimenez ball across the face of goal.

Jimenez was denied a first Premier League goal of the season when his header from close range was batted away by Forster.

The momentum continued to swing in Wolves’ favour with a string of trademark long-distance Ruben Neves efforts testing the Tottenham goalkeeper.

And Traore then sealed all three points for the hosts when he sent the ball soaring past Forster, rocketing in off the underside of the bar.