SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv and GOtv Round 16 action from the 2023-24 Premier League, with matches scheduled to be played on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December 2023.

The meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in North London on the evening of Sunday 10 November is set to be the highlight of this round. Both teams are looking to break into the established hierarchy in the Premier League and three points in this clash would go a long way toward realising their ambitions.

Spurs’ Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma has been a revelation this season, and has acknowledged that the trust placed in him by manager Ange Postecoglou has revitalised his Tottenham career: “He talks to me before training, he gives me all his trust, he explains. After that it’s up to me to do things well.

“You have a coach who understands football, who tries to talk to you as well. It felt so nice! It has been a long time since anyone said anything to me. Sometimes you know you have something, but when people who know more than you tell you, it gives you even more confidence. I was already confident but what Ange told me was special.”

The round opens with a potential thriller between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on the afternoon of Saturday 9 December and will be followed by a bevy of late afternoon kick-offs, including Manchester United hosting Bournemouth – with the Cherries looking to pick up an upset result at Old Trafford.

“As a player, I had not been able to play in the Premier League and [it] has always caught my attention,” said Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola. “It is the greatest challenge to face the best footballers and coaches. I’m happy with my decision [to come to England].”

Saturday closes with former Arsenal manager Unai Emery looking to put one over the Gunners when they visit Aston Villa in Birmingham, while Sunday features Luton Town hosting Manchester City in a classic ‘David vs Goliath’ battle, as well as a potential thriller between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 9 December

14:30: Crystal Palace v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Manchester United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Aston Villa v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 10 December

16:00: Everton v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Luton Town v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League