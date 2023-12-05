Declan Rice headed home the winner deep into stoppage-time as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a rollercoaster 4-3 victory at Luton Town.

The Gunners took the lead on 20 minutes when Gabriel Martinelli tucked home Bukayo Saka’s cut back but Luton hit back five minutes later through Gabriel Osho’s firm header.

Jesus then nodded Mikel Arteta’s men back in front on the stroke of halftime as they looked to reassert their authority.

The hosts refused to be dispirited, however, and stunned the high-flying visitors when Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley took advantage of poor errors from goalkeeper David Raya to turn the game on its head.

The Gunners remained a major threat in the attacking third and restored parity on the hour when Havertz stabbed in after fine work from Jesus. Luton were hanging on for the final 20 minutes but endured heartbreak right at the death when Rice nodded in Martin Odegaard’s sublime cross to send the visiting fans into ecstasy.

The result means Arsenal have now won six matches on the spin across all competitions and are five points clear of second-placed Liverpool ahead of the Merseysiders’ trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Luton stay in 17th spot but could slip into the drop zone if Everton beat Newcastle on Thursday. Next up, Arsenal visit Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Luton host champions Man City on Sunday.